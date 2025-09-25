Quzhou-Ningde Railway to celebrate 5th anniversary of opening

Xinhua) 08:46, September 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows passengers getting on and off a train stopping at the Zhenghe Station of Quzhou-Ningde Railway in Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Quzhou-Ningde Railway, which links economically developed areas in east China's Zhejiang and inland mountain areas in southeast China's Fujian began its operation in September, 2020, and is about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its opening. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

The railway has helped to transport products such as textiles and tea from Fujian to the world, injecting vitality to the mountainous areas in northeast Fujian.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows a train stopping at the Zhenghe Station of Quzhou-Ningde Railway in Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Quzhou-Ningde Railway, which links economically developed areas in east China's Zhejiang and inland mountain areas in southeast China's Fujian began its operation in September, 2020, and is about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its opening. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows a train runnning on a bridge of Quzhou-Ningde Railway in Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Quzhou-Ningde Railway, which links economically developed areas in east China's Zhejiang and inland mountain areas in southeast China's Fujian began its operation in September, 2020, and is about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its opening. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows a staff member of Quzhou-Ningde Railway handling containers in Zhenghe County, Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Quzhou-Ningde Railway, which links economically developed areas in east China's Zhejiang and inland mountain areas in southeast China's Fujian began its operation in September, 2020, and is about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its opening. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)