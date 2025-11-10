Educational activity on forest fire prevention held at primary school in China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:42, November 10, 2025

Students pose for a group photo during an educational activity about forest fire prevention at a primary school in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2025. Currently, the risk of forest fire is high across the Helan Mountain. Staff members of local nature reserve administration have rolled out a series of educational activities with the theme of forest fire prevention, aiming to enhance students' safety awareness via lectures, equipment demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A staff member of Ningxia Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve Administration instructs a student to use equipment for forest fire prevention at a primary school in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2025. Currently, the risk of forest fire is high across the Helan Mountain. Staff members of local nature reserve administration have rolled out a series of educational activities with the theme of forest fire prevention, aiming to enhance students' safety awareness via lectures, equipment demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A staff member of Ningxia Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve Administration explains the use of fire extinguisher to students at a primary school in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2025. Currently, the risk of forest fire is high across the Helan Mountain. Staff members of local nature reserve administration have rolled out a series of educational activities with the theme of forest fire prevention, aiming to enhance students' safety awareness via lectures, equipment demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A staff member of Ningxia Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve Administration gives a lecture on forest fire prevention at a primary school in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2025. Currently, the risk of forest fire is high across the Helan Mountain. Staff members of local nature reserve administration have rolled out a series of educational activities with the theme of forest fire prevention, aiming to enhance students' safety awareness via lectures, equipment demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Staff members of Ningxia Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve Administration introduce equipment for forest fire prevention to students at a primary school in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2025. Currently, the risk of forest fire is high across the Helan Mountain. Staff members of local nature reserve administration have rolled out a series of educational activities with the theme of forest fire prevention, aiming to enhance students' safety awareness via lectures, equipment demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A staff member of Ningxia Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve Administration demonstrates the use of fire extinguisher to students at a primary school in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 7, 2025. Currently, the risk of forest fire is high across the Helan Mountain. Staff members of local nature reserve administration have rolled out a series of educational activities with the theme of forest fire prevention, aiming to enhance students' safety awareness via lectures, equipment demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

