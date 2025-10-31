We Are China

In pics: black-headed gulls in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 22:07, October 31, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows black-headed gulls in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lyu Ze)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows black-headed gulls in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lyu Ze)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows black-headed gulls in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lyu Ze)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows black-headed gulls in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lyu Ze)

People feed black-headed gulls in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Ze)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)