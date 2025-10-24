Farmers harvest giant Juncao in Minning Town, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 16:57, October 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows farmers operating agricultural machines to harvest giant Juncao in Minning Town of Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Giant Juncao cultivated in Minning Town of Yongning County has recently entered the harvest season. The harvested giant Juncao will be used as silage to support the development of the cattle and sheep breeding industry. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

