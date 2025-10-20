Minning Town in NW China's Ningxia thrives amid ecological transformation

Xinhua) 09:45, October 20, 2025

Farmers harvest wine grapes at Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Nestled at the base of the Helan Mountains, rows of lush vineyards line the Yellow River, showcasing the transformation of Minning Town. Once a small village of a few thousand residents, Minning Town has become a modern township of over 60,000 people, its streets and facilities reflecting decades of targeted poverty alleviation and development. The story of Minning began in 1996, when the Chinese government launched a "pairing-up" initiative, linking east China's Fujian Province with Ningxia for targeted poverty alleviation. Construction of "Minning Village" started in 1997, sparking a cross-provincial effort spanning more than 2,000 kilometers and nearly three decades, through which the small village has grown into a modern township. The ecological transformation of Minning Town is a win-win for industry and the environment, with grapes playing a key role. In recent years, Minning's wine industry has boomed, with over 100,000 mu of vineyards, 20 wineries, and an annual production of 26,000 tonnes of wine, worth about 326 million yuan.

A staff member packages wine at a winery of Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2025.(Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2025 shows farmers harvesting wine grapes at Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A farmer harvests wine grapes at Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2025.(Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2025 shows a winery at Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.(Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A staff member prepares wine for tourists at a winery of Minning Town, Yongning County in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2025.(Xinhua/Wang Peng)

