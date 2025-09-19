Scenery of wetlands in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia
A drone photo shows a man paddling at Haibao Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2025.
The city of Yinchuan in northwest China boasts numerous natural and well-protected wetlands, making it one of the first batch of international wetland cities in China. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Baohu Lake national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2025 shows a view of Yuehai national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2025 shows a view of Yuehai national wetland park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Haibao Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Zhongshan Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Diannong River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Haibao Park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
A drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2025 shows a view of Diannong River in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
