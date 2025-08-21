Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project put into operation in Ningxia, NW China

Xinhua) 13:16, August 21, 2025

Operation and maintenance personnel monitor the operation of equipment in the main control room of the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

Starting from the Zhongning converter station in Ningxia's Zhongwei City, the project passes through Gansu, Shaanxi, Chongqing and Hubei provinces and municipality, and ends at the Hengyang converter station in central China's Hunan Province, with a total length of 1,616 kilometers and a rated capacity of 8 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

Operation and maintenance personnel monitor the operation of equipment in the main control room of the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the direct current transmission lines, across the Yellow River, of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the direct current transmission lines of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the supporting new energy project of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the AC filter yard at the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

Operation and maintenance personnel perform infrared temperature measurement of the lines that have been put into operation at the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows the pole I low-end converter transformer yard at the Zhongning converter station, the sending end of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows the Zhongning converter station and the supporting new energy project of the Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current transmission project in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia-Hunan ±800 kV UHV direct current transmission project, which brings electricity from northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to central China's Hunan Province, was put into operation for power transmission on Wednesday.

