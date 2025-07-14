Night view of China's Xixia Imperial Tombs in Yinchuan, NW China's Ningxia
This photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a Xixia imperial tomb under the stars in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.China's Xixia Imperial Tombs were officially added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris, France.The inscription brings the total number of World Heritage sites in China to 60. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
