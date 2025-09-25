Morning tea, characteristic culinary culture in Wuzhong City, NW China's Ningxia
This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows pastry at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Blending tea, noodles, beef, snacks and pastry, morning tea is a characteristic culinary culture in Wuzhong City by the Yellow River. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
As an important local industry, the number of morning tea restaurants here has grown from dozens in 2000 to 793 in 2024, with more than 20,000 employees.
The 5th edition of a morning tea festival will be held here during this year's National Day holiday.
A staff member arranges dishes at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
People have meals at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
A chef puts dishes of snacks at the counter of a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
People have meals at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows snacks and dishes at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
People have meals at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
People buy babaocha, a mixed tea, at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
People have characteristic snacks at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
People select food at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2025.
