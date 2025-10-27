China's Ningxia establishes conservation and research center in Helan Mountain to protect snow leopards

Xinhua) 09:36, October 27, 2025

This drone photo shows a snow leopard undergoing adaptive training at a conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2025. In recent years, Ningxia has advanced the protection of snow leopards in the Helan Mountains by establishing a dedicated conservation and research center. The whole conservation chain includes the rescue, safe transfer, adaptive training, release, post-release monitoring, and field observation of snow leopards. Using technologies such as satellite tracking collars and infrared cameras, researchers can precisely monitor the felines' health and movements. The snow leopards which have been released into the wild are all reported to be in good condition. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a snow leopard undergoing adaptive training at a conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

This drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a conservation and research center, where two snow leopards are currently under adaptive training, in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

This drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows a snow leopard undergoing adaptive training at a conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

A snow leopard is about to undergo adaptive training at a conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2025.

Researchers install and test an infrared camera at a snow leopard conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2025.

Researchers collect snow leopard feces for monitoring at a conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2025.

Staff members carry out disinfection at a snow leopard conservation and research center in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2025.

A staff member at a nature reserve management station monitors a snow leopard via a surveillance camera in Helan Mountain Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2025.

