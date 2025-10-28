Farmers harvest apples at plantation in Shapotou District, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 13:50, October 28, 2025

Farmers harvest apples at a plantation in Shapotou District of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2025. Shapotou District has actively developed its apple industry by cultivating new apple varieties, improving soil fertility, promoting new technologies, and facilitating integration of production and marketing. The region's apple planting area has reached 79,000 mu (about 5,266.67 hectares) with a comprehensive output value exceeding 800 million yuan (about 112.5 million U.S.dollars). (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows a farmer picking apples at a plantation in Shapotou District of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo shows farmers harvesting apples at a plantation in Shapotou District of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer picks apples at a plantation in Shapotou District of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers harvest apples at a plantation in Shapotou District of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer picks apples at a plantation in Shapotou District of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

