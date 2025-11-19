China mandates no less than 2 hours of daily physical activity for school students

Xinhua) 16:30, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Primary and middle school students in China are expected to engage in comprehensive physical activities for no less than two hours a day, education authorities said on Wednesday.

Schools are urged to offer a full range of physical education (PE) and health courses and to allocate sufficient hours for them, according to a newly released document on strengthening students' physical health.

Schools are also encouraged to arrange one session of quality physical activities in the morning and one in the afternoon between classes, each lasting no less than 30 minutes, the Ministry of Education said.

Undergraduate programs are required to provide a minimum of 144 class hours of PE courses, while vocational colleges must offer at least 108 hours, the ministry added.

The document also calls for cultivating more sports talent, strengthening the ranks of PE teachers, and improving the evaluation of their teaching performance.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)