Explainer: A closer look at Philippine provocations off China's Huangyan Dao

HUANGYAN DAO, South China Sea, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Philippine side has in recent days repeatedly directed its coast guard and official vessels to organize fishing boats for intrusions into the territorial waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea.

Under the guise of "escort" and "rights protection," these actions were staged for publicity stunts, infringing upon China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

On-site images show that the Philippine vessels and personnel have become "troublemakers" in the area, whose inappropriate behaviors are harming the marine ecology of China's Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve, hindering legitimate fishery cooperation, and posing risks to navigation safety.

UNDERMINING MARINE ECOLOGY, NAVIGATION SAFETY

Philippine fishermen have deployed fishing devices, including fish aggregating devices (FADs), in the waters off Huangyan Dao, posing dangers to marine ecology and navigation safety.

During law enforcement patrols to safeguard China's marine rights, the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels have repeatedly discovered and removed FADs illegally placed by the Philippine side.

FADs, a type of fishing gear half-floating on the surface and half-concealed underwater, are typically made of foam materials, tires, and ropes.

The fine particles released by foam materials and tires are difficult to degrade naturally, causing long-term damage to the marine ecology and threatening the health of marine life, while the long ropes attached to the FADs, which are hidden beneath the waves and hard to spot, can entangle the propellers of passing vessels and thus endanger navigation safety.

MAJOR SOURCE OF MARINE POLLUTANTS

Small fishing boats from the Philippines often gather in large numbers in the waters off Huangyan Dao. Many of the vessels have a displacement of no more than 10 tonnes and lack conditions for the proper disposal of domestic waste.

During patrols in the waters off Huangyan Dao, CCG has observed Philippine fishing boats indiscriminately discarding items such as plastic water bottles, plastic bags, cables, foam materials, and even oil drums into the sea, which made them a major source of marine waste and pollutants in the area.

PUTTING FISHERMEN'S LIVES AT STAKE

In winter, the waters off Huangyan Dao are often turbulent, with waves often reaching two to three meters high and occasionally up to four or five meters, leading to frequent maritime accidents.

Notably, in late January this year, a cargo vessel was in distress in the waters off Huangyan Dao, and multiple Philippine crew members fell into the water.

The fishing vessels used by Philippine fishermen are primarily small wooden boats that are narrow and elongated, lacking the capability to withstand strong winds and waves. Traditionally, Philippine fishermen do not remain in the area to engage in fishing activities for extended periods during this season.

However, it has recently been common for Philippine fishermen to gather in large numbers and linger in the waters near Huangyan Dao for prolonged periods. They are not engaged in fishing but instead photograph nearby CCG vessels, with some even abruptly crossing the navigation routes of CCG ships, sharply heightening the risk of collisions.

Meanwhile, official and coast guard vessels from the Philippine side have been observed acting as supply and coordination platforms, moving among the fishing boats to distribute materials and organize group photo activities for propaganda purposes.

Moreover, some unidentified men, whose clothing and physique are markedly different from those of ordinary Philippine fishermen, do not engage in fishing activities and have often been seen aboard Philippine fishing boats intruding into waters off Huangyan Dao and harassing CCG ships.

