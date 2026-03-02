Strengthened Malaysia-China air connectivity will boost tourist arrivals, Malaysian official says
KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Strengthened Malaysia-China air connectivity will sustain the upward trend in visitor flows between the two countries, as airlines ramp up services ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026, Malaysia's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Tiong King Sing said on Saturday.
Under the winter 2025 schedule, many Chinese airlines will continue expanding their networks in Malaysia, leveraging an extensive base across major Chinese cities.
"Most of these routes operate daily, with selected services temporarily increased during the Chinese New Year travel period to accommodate peak demand," Tiong said in a statement.
He added that the route map now covers major regions in East, North, Northwest and Northeast China, enabling passengers to fly more directly and conveniently to Malaysia's key tourist gateways, including Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Penang.
"Improved access is expected to attract more Chinese visitors, particularly in areas such as cultural experiences, culinary tourism, island holidays and eco-tourism. In turn, this will help unlock greater tourism spending and provide a more resilient boost to regional economic recovery," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Malaysia's Chinese businesses cautiously optimistic on H1 business outlook
- Giant pandas emblematic of Malaysia-China ties: official
- Peony painting exhibition builds cultural bridge between China, Malaysia
- Chinese delegation on human rights visits Indonesia, Malaysia
- China-Malaysia Spring Festival gala kicks off, highlighting friendship, commonality
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.