Malaysia's Chinese businesses cautiously optimistic on H1 business outlook

Xinhua) 10:02, January 17, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese businesses generally hold cautiously positive sentiments towards economic and business conditions in the first half of 2026 amid lingering risks and uncertainties, according to a survey released by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM).

Malaysia's Business and Economic Conditions Survey released Thursday indicated a gradual easing of business conditions in the second half of 2025 and expectations for better sentiment in the first half of 2026.

The improvement reflects some easing of tariff policy uncertainty, supportive fiscal measures as announced in the Budget 2026, and a lowering of interest rates amid increasing business costs and lingering external uncertainties.

ACCCIM President Ng Yih Pyng said that businesses remain cautiously optimistic about economic prospects and business conditions in the first half of 2026.

"Businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), remain wary about increasing business costs and competition from foreign players in the domestic market amid lingering uncertainties about the external environment and geopolitical risks," he added.

