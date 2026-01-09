Giant pandas emblematic of Malaysia-China ties: official

Xinhua) 09:53, January 09, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation on the conservation of giant pandas is a hallmark of the close diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup said on Thursday.

Following a site visit to the Giant Panda Conservation Center (GPC) at Zoo Negara, the country's national zoo, Arthur said in a statement that the giant panda pair, Chen Xing and Xiao Yue, who arrived last November, are icons of the diplomatic relations to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

He added that, having completed their quarantine period, as well as the upgrading of the center, the pair will be presented to the public on a date to be announced soon.

"During this visit, I was satisfied with the GPC facilities to improve the welfare of the giant pandas and the comfort of visitors, including upgrading the main exhibit, interior design, landscaping, and replacing the chiller using the allocation provided by the ministry. I also received information from the veterinary experts regarding the health status of the giant panda pair, which are in good condition. During the visit, Chen Xing and Xiao Yue showed normal and active behavior, indicating a good level of adaptation," he said.

In May 2014, China and Malaysia launched their first round of international cooperation on giant panda conservation. Last April, a joint statement signed by both countries announced their agreement to continue cooperative research on giant panda conservation, expressing hopes for further progress in the field.

Xing Xing and Liang Liang were the first couple sent to Malaysia in 2014, completing an 11-year stay in Malaysia last May.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)