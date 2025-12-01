Interview: Malacca eyes stronger ties with China in heritage conservation, smart city development, expert says

Xinhua) 14:14, December 01, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- "Seeing how Nanjing has protected its ancient city wall, I believe Malacca can also learn from China's practical experience in the future," a Malaysian expert has told Xinhua.

Gan Tian Loo, chairman of the Jonker Walk Working Committee in Malacca, Malaysia, attended the Global Mayors Dialogue in Nanjing during his recent visit to China, where he shared insights on urban governance with representatives from various countries and discussed future-oriented urban development.

He said Nanjing's heritage conservation efforts offered many valuable lessons for Malacca.

"Seeing local residents and tourists walk on the ancient city wall and experience the historical atmosphere demonstrates Nanjing's achievement in cultural heritage protection," he told Xinhua in an interview.

As a UNESCO World Heritage city, Gan said, Malacca has great potential for cooperation with China in heritage preservation.

Gan was particularly impressed by the protection and revitalization of Nanjing's Xiaoxihu historic district, a historic residential quarter that preserves features dating back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties and has introduced intangible cultural heritage workshops and creative industries while addressing residents' everyday needs.

"These experiences are highly relevant for Malacca's efforts to rejuvenate its old town centered around Jonker Street," he said.

On cultural ties, Gan emphasized that Malacca and Nanjing, closely linked through the Maritime Silk Road, have substantial room for collaboration in fields such as research related to Chinese navigator and explorer Zheng He of the Ming Dynasty and the preservation of local culture.

"Closer cooperation will allow living heritage to continually enrich the cultural landscape of both historic cities," he said.

Currently, Jonker Street has established close connections with 31 Chinese historic and cultural districts.

"We have already formed friendly ties, and I believe greater cooperation opportunities lie ahead," Gan said, expressing hope that Malaysia and China can deepen cooperation on the protection and inheritance of historic urban areas, and jointly explore approaches to revitalizing cultural heritage and promoting socio-economic development.

Looking ahead, Gan believes Malaysia and China can strengthen cooperation in smart city development, AI applications and green technologies.

"Many major Chinese cities are moving rapidly toward intelligent development, while many countries are not yet able to achieve. Malaysia can learn directly from China," he said.

Gan said that Malacca, as an international historic city shaped by diverse ethnicities, religions and the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, also plays a key role in promoting peace and cultural exchanges.

"The spirit of harmony advocated by Zheng He during his voyages still matters greatly today. We look forward to continued cooperation with China to promote peace and cultural mutual learning," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)