China-Malaysia Spring Festival gala kicks off, highlighting friendship, commonality
People pose for group photos during the China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The strong bond of friendship between China and Malaysia was highlighted during the China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala, which kicked off in Putrajaya, the country's administrative capital, on Friday.
Representatives from both countries' government departments, cultural institutions, friendship associations and chambers of commerce attended the event.
Zheng Xuefang, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, noted in his speech that as friendly neighbors, the two countries are working together to build a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.
For his part, Mohd Yusri, deputy secretary-general of the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the joint performances by Malaysian and Chinese performers created more opportunities for multicultural and artistic cooperation.
The event featured a range of captivating performances, including the 24 Festive Drums, acrobatics and folk songs.
Dancers perform during the China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Mohd Yusri, deputy secretary-general of the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, speaks during the China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Artists perform during the China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
