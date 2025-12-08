Chinese delegation on human rights visits Indonesia, Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:24, December 08, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese delegation composed of experts in the field of human rights and related areas has undertaken a successful mission in engaging fellow experts in Indonesia and Malaysia from Monday to Saturday.

The delegation, organized by China Society for Human Rights Studies, focused on explaining China's practice of respecting and protecting human rights and the key principles of the contemporary Chinese perspective of human rights.

They also provided interpretations of the decisions and arrangements on advancing China's human rights development laid out at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and plenary sessions of the 20th Central Committee.

The delegation also shared China's ongoing efforts in formulating and implementing its national human rights action plans, as well as its practical experience in human rights theory research and public education, safeguarding human rights through the rule of law, and international exchanges on human rights, etc.

Experts from Indonesia and Malaysia highly commended China's human rights development philosophy, path, and achievements, expressing willingness to deepen exchanges with China on related experience.

They emphasized the importance of pooling the strength of the Global South to jointly address the current challenges facing global human rights governance, and promote the healthy development of the global human rights cause.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)