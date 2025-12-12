Peony painting exhibition builds cultural bridge between China, Malaysia

Xinhua) 11:00, December 12, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The exhibition of the Global Tour of Heze Juye Gongbi Peony Paintings, titled "Blooming along the Silk Road, Creating Prosperity Together," was held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, drawing nearly 100 attendees from both China and Malaysia.

Rooted in traditional meticulous brushwork techniques while incorporating modern craftsmanship, the art form vividly captures the elegance of the peony, earning it the reputation of "the peony that never withers."

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, Pandamaran State Assemblyman Tony Leong Tuck Chee said that through the exhibition, one can genuinely feel how art reflects a nation's understanding and appreciation of nature's beauty.

According to Cheng Junwei, president of Juye Painting and Calligraphy Academy in Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, the city of Heze has developed a large-scale painting industry cluster and a relatively complete talent training system.

He added that future bilateral cooperation will advance in areas such as industrial integration, creative collaboration, and talent development, providing a broader platform for China-Malaysia cultural exchange and youth engagement.

