Well-being of people high on China's agenda

When Li Xiaona, a grassroots official from Jiangsu province, engaged in conversation with President Xi Jinping during last year's two sessions — the annual gatherings of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies — she chose not to present intricate policy proposals.

Instead, she focused on the everyday yet urgent issues within her residential community, discussing matters such as replacing windows, trimming lawns, installing elevators and adding parking spaces.

After learning about Li's work, Xi commended her dedication to the community and asked in detail about people's livelihoods, such as how the community renovation was going and whether it was common to see newly installed elevators in the old neighborhood.

He said that more concrete efforts should be made to extend basic, inclusive and safety-net public support for the well-being of residents, adopt pragmatic approaches in addressing the immediate concerns of the people, improve the social security system and enhance the accessibility and balanced distribution of basic public services.

Every year, when China holds the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Xi always joins other lawmakers and political advisers in discussing issues of national importance.

"The two sessions represent a crucial platform where ordinary people's concerns are collected, deliberated and translated into national policies and laws, playing a vital role in safeguarding the interests of the people," said Ma Liang, a professor at Peking University's School of Government.

Xi's profound commitment to public welfare at the two sessions was manifested as early as 2013, when he first participated in the gatherings as China's top leader. At that time, Xi made an earnest call for efforts to improve people's social security and well-being, paying special attention to caring for people living in hardship, and ensuring that the public gains concrete, tangible benefits.

For over a decade, improving people's well-being has always been a central theme in President Xi's interactions with grassroots lawmakers and political advisers at the two sessions meetings.

During the 2021 two sessions, after being briefed on the improved living conditions in Banyan village of Qinghai province, Xi asked with genuine interest: "What are the villagers' electric heated kang(a platform-bed heating system) like?"

The question, specific as it seemed, was rooted in a longer narrative of persistent attention. In 2016, Xi visited the village to see how residents were settling into their new lives following a government-led relocation as part of the nationwide poverty alleviation campaign. During that visit, he took note of the traditional fire-heated kang and inquired in detail about its heating efficiency.

A deputy of the Qinghai delegation shared with Xi that the electric system, which was installed in 2018 as part of an initiative to replace the smoky, fire-heated one, is "fairly economical", using only one kilowatt-hour of electricity per night, which costs less than one yuan ($0.14).

By directing attention to specific livelihood issues, such as healthcare for nomads, upgrades of toilets and equitable access to education, Xi has underscored a governance approach firmly rooted in addressing the real needs and challenges faced by people across the country.

"Xi's focus on responding to people's specific needs sets a compelling example for officials at all levels in practicing the people-centered development philosophy and grasping the nation's fundamental priorities," said Tao Xidong, a researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences' Center for Think Tank Studies.

Tao pointed out that priorities for national governance and development are defined not merely by GDP growth or comprehensive strength, but also by whether ordinary people lead a good, happy life.

"The daily concerns of the people reflect their most immediate and tangible interests. These matters are tied to their sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, and fundamentally shape their trust and confidence in the Party and the government," he added.

Progress over the years

Over the years, China has made strides in improving people's livelihoods. For example, it has built the world's largest social security system, with 1.07 billion people participating in basic pension insurance and 1.32 billion people covered by basic medical insurance, underscoring the country's commitment to enhancing social welfare and providing a safety net for its citizens.

In June last year, China issued a comprehensive set of guidelines on further safeguarding and improving public well-being and resolutely addressing the most pressing concerns of the people, with the aim of promoting a more equitable, balanced, inclusive and accessible development of public services.

Nationwide, campaigns renovating old residential compounds, building community canteens, establishing or expanding high-quality high schools and creating pocket parks are redefining urban livability. These projects, often initiated based on specific needs, now constitute a systematic drive to expand inclusive public services.

A prime example is seen in the Chang'an residential compound in Shenyang, Liaoning province. Its community service center, repurposed from a disused boiler room, now includes a canteen, an elderly care station and reading spaces, and hosts regular cultural and sports activities, catering to a wide range of residents' needs.

During a visit to the service center in early 2025, Xi expressed his affirmation upon learning that a comprehensive renovation had significantly improved people's living conditions with adequate services and support in place, and emphasized that urban renovation should prioritize convenience, benefits and safety for residents.

For Qian Weimin, a senior resident, the center has become her second home. She said she is a regular visitor there, participating in the choir, taking folk music classes and volunteering with friends.

"Life after retirement used to be dull for me, but now I'm even busier and happier," she said. "The activities here bring me so much joy and a deep sense of belonging. It's a place I look forward to coming to every day."

Qian recalled that she was impressed that day by Xi's call for providing better care for the elderly and children. Soon afterward, Xi reiterated the commitment at the two sessions in Beijing, championing concrete measures, such as enhancing home-based elderly care, strengthening volunteer support systems and ensuring the professionalism and accountability of child care service providers.

Tao, the researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, noted that the sense of gain, fulfillment, happiness and security among the Chinese people has been steadily strengthened. "This stems from the country's continuous institutional and policy innovations, its prioritization of key livelihood and social welfare areas, and the steady improvement of mechanisms for addressing public appeals," he added.

"This offers the world a Chinese wisdom in governance — characterized by putting the people first and ensuring that the people live a happy life," Tao said.

