Key focuses and topics as China approaches its annual 'two sessions'

People's Daily Online) 16:24, February 28, 2026

Staff members and journalists work at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2026. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened on Friday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," are about to kick off in Beijing.

2026, the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period, sees the event taking on heightened expectations. The discussions and decisions made during the event, covering topics such as building the rule of law, improving people's well-being and foreign affairs, will provide a key window into the policies shaping this year and the years ahead.

This year, the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will review a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, while the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will conduct extensive consultations and provide recommendations on the draft, collectively helping to shape the nation's development vision.

Against the backdrop of sluggish global economic growth and an accelerated new round of scientific and technological revolution, China's approach to balancing the adoption of new ideas with the phasing out of outdated models over the next five years is drawing widespread attention.

Legislation is a key focus of China's "two sessions." This year, several important draft laws, including the draft environmental code, the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and the draft law on national development planning, will be submitted for review.

The discussions and reviews of draft laws by NPC deputies and CPPCC members are a clear example of building consensus and expanding the convergence of interests. The deliberation of key draft laws not only enhances systems in specific areas but also serves as a vivid demonstration of Chinese democracy.

Ensuring a better life for the people remains a top priority of the "two sessions."

During this year's local "two sessions," positive signals were sent on promoting equal access to public services, improving support for both the elderly and children, and enhancing housing conditions, among other areas. These practices provide valuable references for policymaking at the national level.

With the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, how to continuously enhance people's sense of gain while advancing high-quality development is set to become a key topic at this year's "two sessions."

The "two sessions" have long served as an important window for the world to observe and understand China. The country's economic growth targets, new reform and opening-up measures, major-country diplomacy and more are also key topics attracting widespread attention both at home and abroad.

