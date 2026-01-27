China invites journalists to cover annual "two sessions"
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is inviting journalists from home and abroad to cover the annual sessions of its national legislature and national political advisory body, both of which will be held in March, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
News coverage of the two sessions can be carried out through various means, but mainly through on-site reporting, said the statement jointly issued by the general offices of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.
A media center for the two sessions will be open from Feb. 27, according to the statement.
The fourth session of the 14th NPC is scheduled to open on March 5, while the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee is set to begin on March 4.
