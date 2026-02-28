Highlights of WTT Singapore Smash 2026

Xinhua) 10:35, February 28, 2026

Kuai Man hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kuai Man of China and Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Hayata Hina hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kuai Man of China and Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kuai Man reacts during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kuai Man of China and Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Hayata Hina hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Kuai Man of China and Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuanyu celebrates after winning the men's singles round of 16 match between Chen Yuanyu of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Chen Yuanyu of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chen Yuanyu hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Chen Yuanyu of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Hugo Calderano hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match between Chen Yuanyu of China and Hugo Calderano of Brazil at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

