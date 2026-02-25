World No.1 Wang Chuqin leads Chinese players into last 16 in Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 10:37, February 25, 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's paddlers maintained their momentum at the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash, as half of the round-of-16 spots in the men's and women's singles were decided on Tuesday, with world No. 1 Wang Chuqin leading a group of Chinese players advancing.

In the men's singles, Wang defeated Japan's Shunsuke Togami 3-0, and will face Denmark's Anders Lind in the next round. World No. 3 Lin Shidong, the defending men's singles champion, delivered a dominant 3-0 win over Kazakhstan's Kirill Gerassimenko, emerging victorious 11-6, 11-8, 11-1.

In the women's singles, Chen Xingtong defeated Australia's Constantina Psihogios 3-0, while Wang Manyu beat Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-ching 3-1. Chen Yi also secured a 3-0 victory over Singapore's Ser Lin Qian.

In doubles, Lin and Huang Youzheng defeated Singapore's Clarence Chew and Josh Chua 3-1 to progress to the men's doubles quarterfinals. Kuai Man and Chen Yi also advanced, beating Austria's Sofia Polcanova and Brazil's Bruna Takahashi 3-1 in the women's doubles to reach the quarterfinals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)