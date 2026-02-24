In pics: women's singles round of 64 match at WTT Singapore Smash 2026

Xinhua) 11:19, February 24, 2026

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Zhu Yuling of China's Macao hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Manika Batra of India and Zhu Yuling of China's Macao at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Manika Batra of India wipes off perspiration during the women's singles round of 64 match between Manika Batra of India and Zhu Yuling of China's Macao at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Orawan Paranang of Thailand hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles round of 64 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)