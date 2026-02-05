Highlights of ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament

Xinhua) 16:17, February 05, 2026

Wang Yidi hits a return during the women's singles group match between Wang Yidi of China and Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Nagasaki Miyu hits a return during the women's singles group match between Wang Yidi of China and Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Nagasaki Miyu serves during the women's singles group match between Wang Yidi of China and Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Chen Xingtong hits a return during the women's singles group match between Chen Xingtong of China and Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Manika Batra of India serves during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Manika Batra of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Sun Yingsha of China (L) communicates with her coach Ma Lin during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Manika Batra of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Manika Batra of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

