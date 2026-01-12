Zhu, Lin crowned at WTT Champions Doha

Xinhua) 13:14, January 12, 2026

DOHA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zhu Yuling of Macao, China and Chinese Taipei paddler Lin Yun-ju claimed the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Doha tournament on Sunday.

Zhu, who returned to the international stage in September 2024 after four years away, lifted her maiden WTT Champions trophy after overcoming an early deficit to beat world No. 4 Chen Xingtong of China 5-11, 13-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-8, 13-11, adding another big honor after her 2025 United States Smash crown.

"Maybe it's the first time that I played two matches in a single day since I came back. It's a big test for my physical and mental strength," Zhu reflected.

"I don't know whether I am already reaching the end of my table tennis career. I don't know when it will end. If I want to carry on, I'd treat every match, every day and every experience as the last one to compete and leave no regrets," she added.

On the men's side, Lin ended his 26-month title drought in the WTT Series with an 11-7, 11-9, 11-9, 13-11 victory over South Korea's Jang Woo-jin, winning his first WTT title after the 2023 Champions Frankfurt.

"It's been more than two years since I last claimed a WTT Champions title, so I am indeed very happy. I did not expect such a great result and hope to be able to continue," Lin admitted. "I will focus on preparing for each match well and give it my all every single time."

After the conclusion of the season-opening WTT Series tournament, Doha will continue to host the WTT Star Contender event from January 13 to 18.

