World No. 1s Wang, Sun lead WTT Singapore Smash entry list

Xinhua) 15:19, January 10, 2026

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles Round of 16 match against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top-ranked paddlers Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha led the player list announced Saturday for the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash.

Wang is joined in the men's singles top five by teammate Lin Shidong, Brazil's Hugo Calderano, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, and Sweden's Truls Moregard.

China claimed the women's singles top five spots, with Sun followed by Wang Manyu, Kuai Man, Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi.

Other Chinese players to compete in the event are Liang Jingkun, Xiang Peng, Chen Yuanyu, Zhou Qihao and Chen Junsong in the men's category, and Chen Yi, Shi Xunyao and He Zhuojia on the women's side.

As the first WTT Grand Smash tournament of the season, the Singapore Smash will be held from February 19 to March 1, with 2,000 world ranking points up for grabs.

Joo Cheonhui of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles Round of 16 match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China reacts during the women's singles Round of 16 match against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles Round of 16 match against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 9, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

