WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025: Lin Shidong vs. Harimoto Tomokazu

Xinhua) 13:36, December 15, 2025

Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Shidong of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Harimoto Tomokazu hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Shidong of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Harimoto Tomokazu (R) reacts during the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Shidong of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Lin Shidong serves during the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Shidong of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Lin Shidong reacts during the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Shidong of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Harimoto Tomokazu celebrates winning the men's singles semifinal match between Lin Shidong of China and Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

