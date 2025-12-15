China's Wang retains women's singles title at WTT Finals

December 15, 2025

Wang Manyu celebrates after the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Manyu beat compatriot Kuai Man 4-2 to retain her women's singles title at the World Table Tennis Finals on Sunday.

In a clash between the world's top-ranked women's doubles pairing, Wang won the first game 11-7, before Kuai came back from 8-4 down to prevail 11-8 in the second.

Wang regained a foothold afterwards, triumphing 11-8, 11-8 to move 3-1 ahead. Despite Kuai winning the fifth game 11-9, Wang won the sixth 12-10 to secure her second straight singles title in the season-ending WTT tournament.

Wang Manyu competes during the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Kuai Man competes during the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Kuai Man competes during the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Kuai Man competes during the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Kuai Man competes during the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Wang Manyu reacts during the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Wang Manyu celebrates after the women's singles final between Wang Manyu of China and Kuai Man of China at the WTT Finals Hong Kong 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

