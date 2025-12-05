ITTF Mixed Team World Cup stage 2 group match: China vs. France

Xinhua) 09:32, December 05, 2025

Alexis Lebrun/Yuan Jia Nan (L) of France compete in the mixed doubles match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China during the stage 2 group match between China and France at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete in the mixed doubles match against Alexis Lebrun/Yuan Jia Nan of France during the stage 2 group match between China and France at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China compete in the mixed doubles match against Alexis Lebrun/Yuan Jia Nan of France during the stage 2 group match between China and France at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

