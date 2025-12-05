ITTF Mixed Team World Cup stage 2 group match: China vs. France
Alexis Lebrun/Yuan Jia Nan (L) of France compete in the mixed doubles match against Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China during the stage 2 group match between China and France at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha of China compete in the mixed doubles match against Alexis Lebrun/Yuan Jia Nan of France during the stage 2 group match between China and France at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China compete in the mixed doubles match against Alexis Lebrun/Yuan Jia Nan of France during the stage 2 group match between China and France at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Photos
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
- Artists of China National Opera House perform in dance drama "Qiuci" in Beijing
- Pomegranates fuel art and economic growth in Zaozhuang, E China's Shandong
Related Stories
- ITTF Mixed Team World Cup stage 2 group match: Japan vs. China's Hong Kong
- China sweeps Croatia to maintain winning run at ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
- China among four unbeaten group leaders at ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
- China sweeps Egypt, South Korea rallies past Chinese Taipei at ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
- In pics: table tennis at 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.