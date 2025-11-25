In pics: table tennis at 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025

Xinhua) 10:39, November 25, 2025

Sun Boyao (L) of China competes against Yamada Moemi of Japan during the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Sun Boyao of China competes against Yamada Moemi of Japan during the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Shi Ce (front) of China reacts while competing against Yamada Mizue of Japan in the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Members of team China Wang Zhe, Wang Yutong, Sun Boyao and Shi Ce (L-R) poses during the awarding ceremony after the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Shi Ce (L) of China competes against Yamada Mizue of Japan during the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Shi Ce (L) of China competes against Yamada Mizue of Japan during the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Sun Boyao (R) of China reacts while competing against Yamada Moemi of Japan in the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Shi Ce (1st L), Wang Yutong (2nd L), Wang Zhe (2nd R) and Sun Boyao (1st R) of China pose with their coach Ma Guanglin after the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wang Zhe (4th R), Wang Yutong (3rd L), Sun Boyao (1st L) and Shi Ce (2nd R) of China pose with Yamada Moemi (2nd L), Kimura Ami (4th L), Kamezawa Riho (3rd R) and Yamada Mizue of Japan after the women's team final league match 3 of table tennis between China and Japan at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Niu Zeming (L) of China competes against Yang Jung-Tsung of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tian Jiping of China competes against Wang Yi-Hsiang of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wang Cong of China competes against Kuo Yueh-Tung of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wang Cong, Tian Jiping, Lin Quan and Niu Zeming (L-R) of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Wang Cong of China competes against Kuo Yueh-Tung of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Niu Zeming of China competes against Yang Jung-Tsung of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tian Jiping of China competes against Wang Yi-Hsiang of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Niu Zeming of China competes against Yang Jung-Tsung of Chinese Taipei during the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Members of China's men's and women's team pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's team final of table tennis between China and Chinese Taipei at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)