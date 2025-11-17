15th National Games: men's team group A of table tennis
Fan Zhendong of Shanghai hits a return in the match against Yu Heyi of Henan during the men's team group A of table tennis between Shanghai and Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Fan Zhendong of Shanghai celebrates scoring in the match against Yu Heyi of Henan during the men's team group A of table tennis between Shanghai and Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long (R)/Huang Youzheng of Beijing react in a match against Cao Yantao/Chen Yuanyu of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long (R)/Huang Youzheng of Beijing compete in a match against Cao Yantao/Chen Yuanyu of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Wang Chuqin of Beijing serves in the match against Sun Wen of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Ma Long of Beijing hits a return in the match against Chen Yuanyu of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
