15th National Games: men's team group A of table tennis

Xinhua) 14:58, November 17, 2025

Fan Zhendong of Shanghai hits a return in the match against Yu Heyi of Henan during the men's team group A of table tennis between Shanghai and Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong of Shanghai celebrates scoring in the match against Yu Heyi of Henan during the men's team group A of table tennis between Shanghai and Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Huang Youzheng of Beijing react in a match against Cao Yantao/Chen Yuanyu of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R)/Huang Youzheng of Beijing compete in a match against Cao Yantao/Chen Yuanyu of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin of Beijing serves in the match against Sun Wen of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long of Beijing hits a return in the match against Chen Yuanyu of Jiangsu during the men's team group A of table tennis between Beijing and Jiangsu at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

