China's 15th National Games: table tennis mixed doubles quarterfinal

Xinhua) 16:06, November 11, 2025

Chen Yuanyu (1st R)/Kuai Man (2nd R) of Jiangsu shake hands with Ma Te (1st L)/Xu Jiayi of Hubei after their table tennis mixed doubles quarterfinal match at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Yuanyu/Kuai Man (L) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Yuanyu/Kuai Man of Jiangsu and Ma Te/Xu Jiayi of Hubei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Yuanyu (R)/Kuai Man compete during the table tennis mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Yuanyu/Kuai Man of Jiangsu and Ma Te/Xu Jiayi of Hubei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Yuanyu/Kuai Man (L) react during the table tennis mixed doubles quarterfinal match between Chen Yuanyu/Kuai Man of Jiangsu and Ma Te/Xu Jiayi of Hubei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

