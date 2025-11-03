Highlights of women's singles semifinal at WTT Champions Montpellier

Xinhua) 09:45, November 03, 2025

Joo Cheonhui of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against Wang Yidi of China at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2025 in Montpellier, France, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Joo Cheonhui of South Korea serves during the women's singles semifinal against Wang Yidi of China at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2025 in Montpellier, France, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Yidi of China hits a return during the women's singles semifinal against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2025 in Montpellier, France, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Yidi of China celebrates during the women's singles semifinal against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2025 in Montpellier, France, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang Yidi (1st R) of China enters the venue before the women's singles semifinal against Joo Cheonhui of South Korea at the WTT Champions Montpellier 2025 in Montpellier, France, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

