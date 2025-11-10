Highlights of table tennis matches at China's 15th National Games

Sun Yingsha celebrates scoring during the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match between Sun Yingsha of Hebei and Liu Weishan of Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match between Sun Yingsha of Hebei and Liu Weishan of Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sun Yingsha serves during the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match between Sun Yingsha of Hebei and Liu Weishan of Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Fan Zhendong hits a return during the table tennis men's singles round of 32 match between Fan Zhendong of Shanghai and Zhou Yu of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong (L) of Shanghai shakes hands with Zhou Yu of Hebei after their table tennis men's singles round of 32 match at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

