Sports economy to thrive, spurred by 15th National Games

November 10, 2025 By Tao Mingyang ( Global Times

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The 15th National Games officially kicked off on Sunday, marking the first time China's major national sporting event is jointly hosted by multiple regions — South China's Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR.

Experts said that the event not only brings tangible economic benefits to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), but also serves as a showcase of regional integration achievements and lays a solid foundation for their future growth.

Equipment manufacturer TaiShan Sports, based in East China's Shandong Province, participating in the National Games for the 10th time, is providing customized event services and equipment support for more than 10 disciplines, from artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, martial arts and wrestling to track cycling, baseball and softball.

"The National Games, China's top-level and largest comprehensive sports event, provide a crucial stage for showcasing our high-quality sports equipment and professional service capabilities," a company representative told the Global Times on Sunday.

According to Chinese online travel agency Tongcheng Travel, searches related to the National Games — including hotels, flights, train tickets, and attractions — surged nearly 400 percent over the past week. Searches for Guangzhou and Shenzhen rose over 40 percent, while travel interest in Hong Kong and Macao also climbed notably.

Flight searches from major cities such as Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and Wuhan to Guangzhou and Shenzhen increased significantly between November 8 and 21.

As the host city of the opening ceremony, Guangzhou has launched cultural, tourism, and sports activities for the benefit of the public. The city rolled out 50 themed travel routes, linking competition venues with cultural and tourism resources through ticket discounts and special offers, according to China National Radio.

On November 3, Guangdong launched its winter season consumption campaign. During the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in the province, more than 260 state-owned A-level scenic spots and nearly 40 popular attractions are offering free entry for athletes and staff, while more than 100 above 4A-level attractions are providing discounts for spectators, xinhuanet.com reported.

About 5 million tickets for the national games are scheduled to be issued, many bundled with offers such as free or discounted access to scenic spots, accommodation, public transport, and even consumption vouchers.

As the official ticketing partner for the Games, local travel agency CGZL said that, since early November, spectator groups via the agency for football, basketball, diving, and volleyball events have been steadily departing. Nearly 40 percent of its group travelers are from outside Guangdong Province, with most itineraries lasting four to seven days, local media outlet ycwb.com reported.

Experts noted that the "sports event economy" has become a new growth driver for domestic consumption, following the popularity of grassroots tournaments like the Guizhou Village Super League, or Cunchao.

"Major sports events stimulate investment in infrastructure and sports facilities while promoting public fitness and a strong sports culture," Jiang Yiyi, a tourism and sports expert at Beijing Sport University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"A vibrant sports atmosphere fuels the broader industry chain — from training, gyms, and marathons to equipment and apparel — creating ripple effects," she noted, adding that, for Guangdong, which is already a major hub for sports manufacturing, the National Games will further drive brand development, industrial integration, and smart innovation.

This year's National Games also mark the first time the Hong Kong and Macao SARs are serving as co-hosts. According to Li Jing, an official with the organizing committee, the event has pioneered a seamless customs clearance model, addressing challenges in cross-border flows of personnel, materials, and information under different administrative systems, Xinhua reported.

Notably, the Games feature cross-border competitions for the first time — including a men's road cycling race across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and a marathon running through Shenzhen and Hong Kong — underscoring the growing connectivity and coordination within the GBA, said the report.

Jiang said that compared with the Beijing Winter Olympics' model of hosting in two cities and three competition zones, the hosting of the National Games is even more complex.

"The smooth execution of both the opening ceremony and competitions demonstrates the GBA's strong coordination capacity and highlights the remarkable progress of its integration — while also propelling it forward," she said.

