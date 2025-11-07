We Are China

15th National Games: men's individual time trial of cycling road

Xinhua) 13:36, November 07, 2025

Zhang Baoshan (1st R) of Qinghai competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Su Haoyu of Guangdong competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Cao Houwang of Shandong competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Miao Chengshuo of Shandong competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Kam Chin Pok of Macao competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Miao Chengshuo of Shandong competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Lau Wan Yau Vincent of Hong Kong competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Liu Yongjie of Liaoning competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Ng Pak Hang of Hong Kong competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Li Luhao of Jilin competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Xu Changquan of Beijing competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lyu Neng of Shanghai competes during the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Gold medalist Miao Chengshuo (2nd R) of Shandong, silver medalist Xue Ming (2nd L) of Tianjin, bronze medalist Cao Houwang (1st R) of Shandong pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Miao Chengshuo (2nd R) of Shandong, silver medalist Xue Ming (2nd L) of Tianjin, bronze medalist Cao Houwang (1st R) of Shandong react during the awarding ceremony for the men's individual time trial of cycling road at China's 15th National Games in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

