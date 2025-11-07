National Games legacy inspires people to lead active, healthy lives

Yu Yang, an Olympic badminton gold medalist, ignites her torch from one held by humanoid robot Kuavo on November 3th during the torch relay held in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, for the 15th National Games. JIANG HAN/XINHUA

The 15th National Games will officially open in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, on Sunday. Besides the 419 gold medals in 34 competition events for professional athletes, 166 gold medals will be on offer for the participants in 23 amateur competitions and exhibition events.

Alongside traditional Olympic sports such as table tennis, badminton, tennis and soccer, the competition category includes traditional Chinese games such as shuttlecock kicking, dragon boat racing, Go, Chinese chess, Chinese wrestling and gateball. The exhibition sports cover fitness qigong, tai chi, dragon and lion dances, and physical exercise to radio music. They drew over 1 million people in the preliminary rounds that were held before the official opening of the games; with some 11,000 participants entering the finals.

The 13th National Games in Tianjin in 2017 first opened the door to amateurs when more than 7,600 amateur athletes competed in 126 events of 19 popular sports events such as tai chi, Chinese chess, roller sports, marathons and rock climbing. Four years later in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, the 14th National Games added square dancing and physical exercise to radio music.

These events are tailored to the host cities' characteristics. Thus Tianjin featured model aircraft and ship events, reflecting its coastal identity, while Shaanxi included martial arts and wrestling, showcasing the "Northwest spirit" of resilience and strength.

The 15th National Games, which will be held in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, have included sports such as orienteering, to be held in Maoming city, which boasts mountains, sea, rural and urban landscapes; and dragon and lion dances, popular in South China.

Traditional activities such as dragon boat racing and dragon and lion dances help preserve cultural heritage, while emerging sports such as orienteering and breakdancing capture the imagination of younger generations.

The games have created a platform for social interaction and community building. Whether it is the camaraderie among "old buddies" in gateball — a team sport similar to croquet; the new friendships forged in orienteering — an outdoor sport where participants navigate through unfamiliar terrain; or the vibrant energy of young people in breakdancing — a dynamic style of street dance that originated from hip-hop culture, sports bring people of different age groups together.

Through these events, the true value of the sports extends far beyond the competitions themselves. As more individuals are inspired by sports to step out of their homes, the movement toward nationwide fitness gains momentum.

"Develop physical culture and sport, and strengthen the physique of the people" was the call when the inaugural National Games was held in Beijing in 1959, as the nation was in the process of rebuilding itself. More than six decades later, China has transformed the concept of national fitness into a reality and turned slogans into action, which has become a powerful catalyst for public health initiatives. Sports have moved beyond being the exclusive domain of elite athletes to become a driving force for "national happiness" on China's path to rejuvenation.

By offering a diverse range of events and fostering social connections, the National Games have made sports accessible and appealing to all. The influence is not limited to the variety of the events; they are an ongoing legacy that continues to inspire individuals to lead active, healthy lives. As more people participate in sporting activities, the vision of nationwide fitness becomes a reality, ushering in a new era where the benefits of physical activity are enjoyed by all.

