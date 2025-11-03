First-ever cross-boundary torch relay held for China's National Games

Xinhua) 08:29, November 03, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2025 (Xinhua) -- China's National Games celebrated a milestone on Sunday as its first cross-boundary torch relay is held simultaneously in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, with one week before the Games opens.

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2025 shows the torch merging ceremony for China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Four representatives light the cauldron during the torch merging ceremony for China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Torch bearer Li Yi waves her hand during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Torch bearer Li Yi (front) runs during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Yang Jinghui waves his hand during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Torch bearer Li Jiayi (C) poses in front of the Five Goats Statue during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Torch bearers Yang Jinghui (L) and Liu Weiqiang relay the torch in front of the Guangzhou Museum during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Torch bearers Liu Pingyun (R) and Rao Hong clap hands during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Rosanna Law Shuk-pui (L), secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, receives the torch during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Torch bearer Timothy Fok Tsun-ting (2nd R) runs during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Torch bearers Timothy Fok Tsun-ting (L) and Lee Chun-ho relay the torch during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

This photo taken from an helicopter on Nov. 2, 2025 shows an aerial view of the launching ceremony of the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken from an helicopter on Nov. 2, 2025 shows an aerial view of the launching ceremony of the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Torch bearer humanoid robot "Kuavo" (front) runs during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2025 shows the launching ceremony of the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province,. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Torch bearer Xue Qikun (C) runs during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearer Xue Qikun waves his hand during the torch relay for China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)