Torch relay for China's 15th National Games to be held in Hong Kong in early November

Xinhua) 13:04, October 15, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday that the torch relay for the 15th National Games will take place in early November. China's 15th National Games, along with the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November.

Speaking ahead of an Executive Council meeting, Lee said that he attended the flame lighting ceremony for the 15th National Games in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province last Thursday. He has brought the flame back to Hong Kong, and the torch relay will be held next month in Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Lee said that Hong Kong is preparing and planning the relay route, which will highlight the city's cultural and sporting characteristics. Torchbearers will include individuals from the sports sector and various other fields.

Lee noted that after more than two years of effort by different departments, Hong Kong is fully ready, with all test events successfully completed.

In addition, Hong Kong has formulated a detailed venue security plan, reviewed all competition venues and hotels, and developed transportation and logistics plans. A volunteer team of over 16,000 people has also been formed to support the events.

Lee said that Hong Kong will send 600 athletes to participate in 28 events at the 15th National Games, making it the largest delegation in history. He will preside over the flag presentation ceremony on Oct. 15.

