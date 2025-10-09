Flame lighting ceremony for China's 15th National Games held in Guangzhou
This photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows the flame lighting ceremony for China's 15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
GUANGZHOU, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The flame lighting ceremony for China's 15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games was held in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday.
China's 15th National Games will be jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao from November 9 to 21. The 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games will be held from December 8 to 15.
