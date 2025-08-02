Macao marks 100-day countdown to National Games with citywide events

Xinhua) 13:26, August 02, 2025

MACAO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday hosted a variety of events across the city to mark the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 15th National Games of China.

At the iconic Ruins of St. Paul's, the "100-day countdown fitness walk" kicked off with enthusiasm. Guests and citizens set off in high spirits, walking through Macao's historic streets all the way to Senado Square, where vibrant performances followed to liven up the celebration.

Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said in his remarks that all sectors of Macao society have actively collaborated for a smooth hosting of events in the Macao competition zone. The SAR government, he noted, expects to promote sports for all further, organize diverse mass sports activities, and comprehensively enhance the physical and mental well-being of residents.

At Macao's Iao Hon Market Park Square, a lively evening gala was held to mark the countdown. Lion dances, sports demonstrations, and singing performances brought the celebration to a climax.

Earlier in the day, the licensed merchandise retail store for the Macao competition zone of the 15th National Games officially opened at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, offering a range of official merchandise, including plush toys, commemorative badges, daily necessities, and handicrafts.

Co-hosted by Guangdong, the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, the 15th National Games will take place from November 9 to 21.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)