In pics: 100-day countdown to China's 15th National Games
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the mascots of China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the posters of China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Tourists take pictures in front of a 100-day countdown display in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 1, 2025. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the gala held to mark the 100-day countdown to China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a 100-day countdown display in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a 100-day countdown display in Macao, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
- The official medal for the 15th National Games debuts
- Hong Kong completes major test events of 15th National Games of China
- China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities concludes in Sanya
- One-year countdown to China's 15th National Games marked in Guangdong
- China's Greater Bay Area marks one-year countdown to National Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.