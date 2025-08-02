In pics: 100-day countdown to China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 10:45, August 02, 2025

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the mascots of China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the posters of China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Tourists take pictures in front of a 100-day countdown display in Hong Kong, south China, Aug. 1, 2025. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows the gala held to mark the 100-day countdown to China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a 100-day countdown display in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a 100-day countdown display in Macao, south China. China's 15th National Games will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)