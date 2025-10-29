Macao's 50 torchbearers to relay in anticipation of National Games

Xinhua) 13:38, October 29, 2025

MACAO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The torch relay in Macao will involve 50 torchbearers from various sectors of society, the preparatory office of the Macao events of China's 15th National Games announced on Tuesday.

Office director Pun Weng Kun said Sunday's relay will take place on the Macao Peninsula, covering approximately 2.6 kilometers.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the headquarters of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, with the relay concluding at the Ruins of St. Paul's, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

China's 15th National Games will be jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao from November 9 to 21. The 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games will be held from December 8 to 15.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)