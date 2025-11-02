First-ever cross-boundary torch relay held for China's National Games
SHENZHEN, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's National Games celebrated a milestone on Sunday as its first cross-boundary torch relay is held simultaneously in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, with one week before the Games opens.
Following the launch ceremony in the southern coastal city of Shenzhen, the torch relay started in Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou and Shenzhen - four key cities of the Greater Bay Area.
200 torchbearers from all walks of life will carry the flame, including physicist Xue Qikun and former Olympic diving champion Yang Jinghui.
The "source flame" was extracted and ignited from combustible ice lying more than 1,500 meters beneath the surface of the South China Sea in September.
Following the relay, the torch flames from the four cities will converge in Guangzhou later on Sunday, at Guangdong Olympic Sports Center to be merged into a single flame, which will light the main cauldron at the opening ceremony of the 15th National Games on November 9.
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao's 50 torchbearers to relay in anticipation of National Games
- Wang Zifei takes second shooting gold at China's 15th National Games
- Torch relay for China's 15th National Games to be held in Hong Kong in early November
- Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle with last-shot comeback at China's National Games
- Flame lighting ceremony for China's 15th National Games held in Guangzhou
- Over 16,000 volunteers appointed in Hong Kong for China's 15th National Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.