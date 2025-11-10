Highlights of Wushu Taolu team event at National Games
Cheng Wuming of Shaanxi competes during the women's Daoshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Su Hongtao of Fujian competes during the men's Jianshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
He Zhiyi of Guangdong competes during the women's Daoshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Dou Zhengchun of Chongqing competes during the men's Jianshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Huang Juhong of Chongqing competes during the men's Jianshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Xu Ao of Shandong competes during the men's Jianshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Zhou Xiangqin of Fujian competes during the women's Daoshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Qiu Xinyue of Sichuan competes during the women's Daoshu competition of Wushu Taolu team event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
