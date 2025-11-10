China's National Games boosts connectivity across Greater Bay Area: officials

Xinhua) 11:19, November 10, 2025

Cyclists compete across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge during the men's cycling road race at China's 15th National Games in Hong Kong, Nov. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's 15th National Games, jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, will adopt a series of pragmatic measures to enhance coordination and connectivity among the three regions, organizers said Saturday.

Li Jing, an official with the organizing committee, said the National Games that runs from November 9 to 21 marks the first time the multi-sport event will be co-hosted by multiple regions - and the first to be staged in Hong Kong and Macao.

"With no precedent to follow, the event requires both adherence to principles and bold innovation," Li said.

According to Li, the Games have pioneered an operational model featuring seamless customs clearance, effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border movement of personnel, materials and information under different administrative systems.

"It provides valuable insights for deeper and broader integration within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," Li said.

"To facilitate cross-border movement of athletes and equipment, we have set up dedicated customs lanes, established a streamlined clearance mechanism for competition gear and improved emergency coordination protocols," he added.

For instance, fencing swords, racing bicycles and triathlon bikes used by mainland athletes can pass through checkpoints as personal luggage.

In a first for the National Games, the event features a men's road cycling race linking all three regions via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, as well as a marathon running across Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The official noted that these cross-border competitions are designed to foster interconnectivity, drive coordinated development and showcase the unique strengths of "one country, two systems."

