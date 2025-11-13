Table tennis star Zhu finds bonds at China's National Games

MACAO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- With sweat streaming down, Macao's table tennis icon Zhu Yuling answered questions from media with smiles after reaching the women's singles last eight at China's 15th National Games on Wednesday.

She rallied past Beijing's Li Yake 12-14, 7-11, 14-12, 11-8, 13-11, 11-9 at Macao's Galaxy Arena.

"Other players might feel that I have home-court advantage, but actually, we are all competing at home," said Zhu, who now represents Macao, China in international tournaments.

A former China representative, Zhu topped the world rankings in 2017, but retired in 2021 due to illness.

Three years after her retirement, Zhu came back with no ranking, but currently sits seventh and claimed the World Table Tennis United States Smash title in July.

"Many people asked me why I had decided to represent Macao. In fact, I fight for my country. If I topped the podium, we would hear China's national anthem played," Zhu explained.

She met many old friends this time. "We grew up together and knew each other very well. When they said this is my home court, I would emphasize it's ours."

At the shared home court, Zhu enjoyed helping others as a host and introduced local food, such as egg tarts, to them.

It marks Zhu's fifth National Games, probably the most special one. "Co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the Games reflects the joint efforts of the organizers. This is absolutely a creative endeavor, and I feel honored to be a part of it," she remarked.

As the Games gathers top paddlers across China, Macao's team has deemed it a valuable opportunity for local players' development through high-level matches.

The leading figure of the team, Zhu expressed her hopes to young talents in Macao. "Not just participating, but competing. I noticed a 10-year-old child in our team. I plan to train alongside her afterward."

In these years, Zhu was deeply touched by the mass base of table tennis and the great atmosphere around the city, the same as other places in China.

"Table tennis is our national sport, and also an approach to connect all Chinese people together," Zhu said. "The Games is beyond the court, demonstrating enthusiasm and solidarity."

